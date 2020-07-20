Robert W. Baird Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $102.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,261.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

