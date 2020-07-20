Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.33

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.26, with a volume of 28970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total value of C$78,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,363,609.04. Also, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total value of C$422,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,443,263.48.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

