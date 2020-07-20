RHS Financial LLC Acquires 5,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after acquiring an additional 358,293 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 611,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

