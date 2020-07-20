Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Major Shareholder Buys $47,500.00 in Stock

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Handok, Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Handok, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Handok, Inc. purchased 84,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

Shares of RZLT opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

