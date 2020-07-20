Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.32

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.32 and last traded at $278.69, with a volume of 12333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

