Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD):

7/10/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Rising costs, on account of compensation & benefit expenses, have been denting bottom line growth. Also, elimination of commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades has hurt revenue growth. Further, stretched valuation is a concern. However, the company’s focus on high net-worth clients, increasing client assets and introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Further, the company's association with TD Bank provides cross-selling opportunities. Notably, the merger with Charles Schwab, announced in November 2019, is expected to create a behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

6/8/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/4/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 71,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,517. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

