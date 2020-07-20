Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD):
- 7/10/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/1/2020 – TD Ameritrade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 6/23/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/11/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Rising costs, on account of compensation & benefit expenses, have been denting bottom line growth. Also, elimination of commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades has hurt revenue growth. Further, stretched valuation is a concern. However, the company’s focus on high net-worth clients, increasing client assets and introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Further, the company's association with TD Bank provides cross-selling opportunities. Notably, the merger with Charles Schwab, announced in November 2019, is expected to create a behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”
- 6/8/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 6/4/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/4/2020 – TD Ameritrade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/21/2020 – TD Ameritrade was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 71,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,517. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
