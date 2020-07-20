Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $831,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BILL opened at $82.90 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,549,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.