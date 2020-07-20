Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W W Grainger (GWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently:

7/20/2020 – W W Grainger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – W W Grainger is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $324.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $291.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.73. 4,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,585. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.71. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in W W Grainger by 77.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

