Raymond James Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $158.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

