Raymond James Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $47.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $39.60. 31,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.