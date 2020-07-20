Raymond James Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $14.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. 260,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

