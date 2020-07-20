Raymond James Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $12.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNX. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.68. 86,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,452. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

