Raymond James Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $225.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.