Raymond James Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $29.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $28.73 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.