Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $125,351.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01856589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00085653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001084 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,485,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

