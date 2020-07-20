Rapids Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Rapids has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $971,776.35 and $4,717.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.01857067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00192983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.