Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.44 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $172,693.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007993 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.01936678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,653,441 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

