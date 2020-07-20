Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $3,641.90 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $3,641.90 and $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01855927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

