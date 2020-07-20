QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Charter Equity reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of QCOM opened at $92.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

