QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QCOM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

