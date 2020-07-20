PTON One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. PTON has a total market capitalization of $284,101.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

