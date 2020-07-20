Proton Token Price Hits $0.0001 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $458,991.80 and $90,949.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,280,883,509 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.