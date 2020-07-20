PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.56 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $25.56 million and $429,352.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,159.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.02453002 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002280 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00604219 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000436 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011074 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,856,684,342 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

