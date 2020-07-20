Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE PRI opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Primerica by 38.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

