Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Preformed Line Products news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

