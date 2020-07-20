PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $24.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PRDSY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC cut their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

