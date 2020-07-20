PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.09.

PPL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after acquiring an additional 741,323 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

