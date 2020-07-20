PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $128.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 362,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

