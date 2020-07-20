PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.39.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,181. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

