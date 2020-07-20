PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.39.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.34. 46,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

