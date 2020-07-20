PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

