Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.55

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.55 and last traded at $296.55, with a volume of 1741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.39.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Get Pool alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $226.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.