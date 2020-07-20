Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.25 on Friday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

