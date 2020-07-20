PIXEL Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $451,844.77 and approximately $348,569.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,163.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.02448157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00603921 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010482 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000637 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.