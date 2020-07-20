Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $580.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $445.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $520.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.74.

NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average of $396.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

