Piper Sandler Raises Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WABC. Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

