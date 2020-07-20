Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PBFS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.
See Also: Equity Income
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.