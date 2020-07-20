Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

