Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 256.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 788.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 38,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,303,202. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.