Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.25.

PNW opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

