Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market cap of $59,170.61 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Photon has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,164.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.02592037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.02448772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00460828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00758293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00630125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,024,647,800 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

