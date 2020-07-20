Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 794,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,863,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

