Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS PGSVY remained flat at $$0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.41. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.