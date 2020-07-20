PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have performed better than the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (-32.2% versus -36.5%). With higher energy production and lower lifting costs supporting the state-run giant's upstream segment, the stock might gain further. PetroChina's E&P unit posted 6.1% increase in production in the first three months of 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.9% from what it averaged in the March quarter of last year. However, the historic oil price crash has hit PetroChina hard. Further, in a sign of weakness in the company’s downstream business, earnings plunged due to depressed domestic product demand, lower refined products sales and drop in price. A limited international operation and losses on gas imports give investors more reason to be cautious on the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTR. ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.97.

PTR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $72.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

