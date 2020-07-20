PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $35.88. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 over the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $560,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in PetIQ by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,328,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

