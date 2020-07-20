Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider Sells £1,311,000 in Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

PSN traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,629 ($32.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,385.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.30) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($29.53)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($40.30) to GBX 2,192 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,830 ($34.83) to GBX 2,730 ($33.60) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($29.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,729.79 ($33.59).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

