Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider Sells £1,311,000 in Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).
David Jenkinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).
PSN traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,629 ($32.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,385.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.