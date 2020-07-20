Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.40

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 48452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.