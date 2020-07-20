Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.24

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $32,426.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,159.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.02449657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002280 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00604320 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,377,133 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

