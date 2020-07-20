Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 804 ($9.89).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 809 ($9.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 791.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 711.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.