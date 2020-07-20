Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazley to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 425 ($5.23) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 385 ($4.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 497.50 ($6.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.08. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($7.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

