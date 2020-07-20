Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:PTAL opened at GBX 12.85 ($0.16) on Friday. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

